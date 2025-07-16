Rashmika Mandanna to confirm relationship with Vijay Deverakonda soon? Latest Instagram post reveals something 'very, very special is...'

While it remains unclear what the special news is, it has led many to believe that Rashmika Mandanna is now all set to announce her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Several users also commented on the post, saying, "Rashmika Deverakonda soon?"

It seems like Rashmika Mandanna, after years of hints and speculations, is ready to announce her relationship with South star Vijay Deverakonda to the world. Rashmika Mandanna, on Tuesday, left her fans in a frenzy after she dropped a video featuring her diary entry, teasing an announcement of something special. She wrote in her diary, "Dear Diary, Today I started something new and I can’t wait to share the story with you."

Who is Rashmika Mandanna dating?

On her Instagram account, along with the diary entry, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a note, sharing that she is excited to reveal "something special" soon. Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "You know that feeling when your heart is racing, your hands are shaking, and your cheeks hurt from smiling?? Yeah… that’s me right now…Because something very, very special is on its way."

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?

Rashmika Mandanna's post comes just a few days after Vijay Deverakonda shared why he guards his personal life despite admitting that he is in a relationship. "I’ve always felt like it’s a strange split, you want to be an actor and be known by the world, but you also want to remain anonymous. It’s some kind of psychotic dichotomy," he told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan, will now appear in Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will be seen in Kingdom, a spy thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

