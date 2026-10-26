Rashmika Mandanna SHUTS down divorce rumours, admits being 'obsessed' with Vijay Deverakonda, slams 'relationship guidance' post KWK episode

Ever since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Koffee With Karan 9, netizens have been giving free advice to the actress. However, Rashmika decided to make a statement loud and clear.

Ever since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Koffee With Karan 9, netizens, particularly trolls, have had a new target. Vijay admitting that Rashmika asked to marry him 100 times became the biggest concern for haters. People started calling Vijay toxic, and even spread divorce rumours about them. However, Rashmika decided to break the silence on the matter, once and for all. On her social media, Rashmika dropped a long carousel post, putting the hate and speculation to rest for good. No matter what narrative netizens cook up, Rashmika is 'obsessed' with her man, and she admitted with pride.

What the F**k is going on here: Rashmika Mandanna

Her statement reads, "We've been bombarded with opinions, comments, and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON? So I took a step back, thought about it, and here's my lil' take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That's where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it. And we did. We chose each other."

I'm OBSESSED with my man: Rashmika Mandanna

Speaking about the marriage proposal, Rashmika added, "For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far. Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you. And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing? If I'm not IN LOVE with the man I'm marrying, then why in the world would I marry him?"

https://t.co/nQ3W0DYf0K — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 26, 2026

Find a man who loves you so beautifully, I would do it 1000 times; Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress went on to praise Vijay and confessed that she would ask him to marry her 1000 times. "He's going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with. Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, "Let's get married." I would do it a thousand times -100 is nothing. It's really that simple. And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives... We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with. And we chose US."

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Rashmika ended the post with an unseen video where the Arjun Reddy actor is seen carrying Rashmika on his back, and she's enjoying it like a little girl, perfectly replying to haters in style.