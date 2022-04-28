Rashmika Mandanna shoots for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in Mumbai, details inside

Rashmika Mandanna/File photo

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on five films across languages. At present, the actress is shooting in Mumbai for her much-awaited film, Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Rashmika has been shooting for Animal in Mumbai for more than a week now. The schedule consists of several patches of day and night shoots in the suburbs. She has been juggling different cities to concentrate on her acting projects in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi."

"Post this, Rashmika will travel to Hyderabad for a short period of time, and then return to Mumbai to fulfil her brand commitments."

Recently, Rashmika was spotted stepping out of a studio in Mumbai. Paps who were waiting for her continuously called her Srivalli. The actress couldn't stop smiling and showed her love by making a Korean-style heart sign with her fingers.

Next in the pipeline, Rashmika has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. The actress will soon start shooting for her upcoming film, the highly-anticipated Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. After Sulthan, she also signed her second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is currently progressing at a swift pace.