Posting a series of photos, Rashmika Mandanna urged everyone to be kind to each other. "Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let’s all be kind to each other," the actress wrote.

On Wednesday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account and wrote a note about kindness. Her post is especially going viral after a video of Rashmika Mandanna and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda circulated online which left many fans upset. In the viral Reddit post, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted leaving a store. While the actor walked towards his car, Rashmika Mandanna was seen struggling due to her leg injury.

Netizens were upset to notice that Vijay Deverakonda did not even help an injured Rashmika Mandanna with many calling the actor 'insensitive'.

After Vijay Deverakonda was trolled by netizens, now Rashmika Mandanna has shared a post, seemingly defending her rumoured boyfriend.

Posting a series of photos, Rashmika Mandanna urged everyone to be kind to each other. "Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let’s all be kind to each other," the actress wrote.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna sustained an agonizing leg injury while she was working out at the gym on January 12, 2025. Vijay and Rashmika’s rumoured relationship has been making headlines for a while now. The speculations surrounding their romance began when they starred together in the superhit films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Earlier, Rashmika’s Animal co-star Ranbir seemingly confirmed their relationship during a promotional event.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the release of Chhaava. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhaava is all set to release on February 14.

READ | Parineeti Chopra's cryptic post after missing Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding goes viral: 'Choose people that...'