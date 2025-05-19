Lilo & Stitch is an upcoming American science fiction comedy-drama film based on a lonely Hawaiian girl Lilo, whose life takes an unexpected turn when a runaway alien Stitch enters her world and helps heal the rifts in her fractured family. The film will release in India this Friday on May 23.

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share a peek into her personal life as she introduced her new best friend. The actress shared heartwarming moments that reflect her growing bond with her new BFF - the lovable, fuzzy blue alien Stitch. Taking to Instagram, the Animal actress posted a video titled, "A Day in Rashmika’s Life with Her New BFF Stitch." The clip shows Rashmika getting goofy with Stitch during her shoot, playfully interacting with him during photoshoots and restaurant outings. The video ends on a charming note, with Mandanna asking, "Stitch, do you want to be my date?".

Sharing this amusing clip, the Pushpa actress wrote, “Too cute to handle, too crazy to miss. My bestie stitch is making me simp with madness and bliss! Please tell me I’m not the only one losing it over him. Psssstt...Oh, he is gonna be in cinemas from 23rd May #LiloAndStitch.”

Lilo & Stitch is an upcoming American science fiction comedy-drama film directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. It is a hilariously heartwarming tale of a lonely Hawaiian girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when a runaway alien enters her world and helps heal the rifts in her fractured family.

The 2025 release Lilo & Stitch is a live-action animated remake of Disney's 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch, that spawned three direct-to-video film sequels titled Stitch! The Movie in 2003, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch in 2005, and Leroy & Stitch in 2006. The 2002 film was also nominated for Best Animated Film at the 75th Academy Awards but lost to Spirited Away.

The upcoming film features Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, with original Lilo & Stitch writer-director Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch. It also features Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance among others. Lilo & Stitch is set to release in Indian theatres on May 23, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

READ | 3 lakh people were used for one scene in this film, Indian Government was also one of the producers, movie made Guinness World Record for...