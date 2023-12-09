Headlines

Rashmika Mandanna says her Animal character Geetanjali is like most women: 'I remember my director telling me…'

Rashmika Mandanna pens a note for her character Geetanjali and expresses gratitude for Animal's success.

Dec 09, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna once again impressed her fans with her performance in the latest release Animal. As the film collected Rs 600 crore in 8 days, the actress penned a note describing her character in the film and said that it’s like most of the women in our society. 

On Saturday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram and shared some pictures of her Animal character Geetanjali, the actress penned a long note. The actress shared her stills from the sets of her latest release. Sandeep Reddy Vanga can also be seen giving them advice for the scene in one of the pics. Along with the pics, the actress wrote, “Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong, and raw..” 

She further added that she did question her director about some of Geetanjali’s actions in the film and said, “At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story... Ranvijay's & Gitanjali's.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are. In a world full of violence, hurt, and unbearable pain Gitanjali would bring peace trust, and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe... She was the rock that weathered all the storms.” 

She concluded by thanking her fans for the massive success of the film and wrote, “She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways, she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out...Happy one week to us #Animal team Guys. Thank you all for all the love.. it's what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film Big hugs to you all too.” 

Netizens also commented on the actress's post. One of the comments read, “What an amazing character, loved it.” Another wrote, “I am obsessed with Geetanjali, it’s Fab.” Another wrote, “Your acting was just awesome.” Another wrote, “You were Fab as Geetanjali.” 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Siddhant Karnick, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Mansi Taxak along with others in key roles. Not only the performances in the film but also the songs of the film are being much loved by the audience. The film received a blockbuster response and is still running well at the box office.

