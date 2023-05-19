Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh saying she was better fit for Srivalli in Pushpa: ‘I wish there were no…’

Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the statement issued by Aishwarya Rajesh clarifying her comment that she was a better fit for Srivalli in Pushpa.

Aishwarya Rajesh who is recently seen in Farhana, said in an interview that she would be a better fit than Rashmika Mandanna for the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Now, Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her comment.

On Thursday, to clarify her comment, Aishwarya Rajesh released a statement in which she said that she never meant to say that she would be better suited than Rashmika as Srivalli, she just shared that such a character would suit her.

The statement issued by the actress read, “Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview about the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me.”

She added, “However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film.”

Reacting to the statement, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love.”

Helmed by Nelson Venkatesan, Farhana also stars Jithan Ramesh, Aishwarya Dutta, and Selvaraghavan in key roles. The Tamil-language thriller film was released on May 12.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the movie Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others. The film is slated to release on August 11. Other than this, the actress also has Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the pipeline. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is currently in the production stage and is one of the most-anticipated movies.

Aishwarya Rajesh on the other hand will be next seen in Anand Ravichandran’s directorial which also stars GV Prakash. The movie also stars Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam, and Nandini in key roles and is slated to release on June 16.

Read Aishwarya Rajesh says she would suit Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa