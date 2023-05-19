Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh saying she was better fit for Srivalli in Pushpa: ‘I wish there were no…’

Headlines

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

Chandrayaan-3: Google Doodle celebrates as India scripts history, becomes first country to land on Moon’s south pole

Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at World Championships due to this reason

Anand, Kora Kagaz actress Seema Deo passes away at 81

Wings Prime smartwatch, Flobuds 300 TWS earbuds launched in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at World Championships due to this reason

Anand, Kora Kagaz actress Seema Deo passes away at 81

5 simple ways to stop biting your nails

Bollywood films with adult certificates that are hits

Diabetes remedy: 8 Yoga asanas to control blood sugar spike

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Putin, presumed dead in a plane crash, what we know so far

Chandrayaan 3: After historic landing on moon, ISRO Chief is excited about next 14 days of mission

Gujarat: 28 hospitalised after toxic gas leakage at a chemical factory, investigation underway

Anand, Kora Kagaz actress Seema Deo passes away at 81

King of Kotha Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller is 'paisa vasool entertainer', say netizens

King of Kotha Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller is 'paisa vasool entertainer', say netizens

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh saying she was better fit for Srivalli in Pushpa: ‘I wish there were no…’

Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the statement issued by Aishwarya Rajesh clarifying her comment that she was a better fit for Srivalli in Pushpa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aishwarya Rajesh who is recently seen in Farhana, said in an interview that she would be a better fit than Rashmika Mandanna for the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Now, Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her comment. 

On Thursday, to clarify her comment, Aishwarya Rajesh released a statement in which she said that she never meant to say that she would be better suited than Rashmika as Srivalli, she just shared that such a character would suit her. 

The statement issued by the actress read, “Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview about the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me.”

She added, “However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film.”

Reacting to the statement, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love.” 

Helmed by Nelson Venkatesan, Farhana also stars Jithan Ramesh, Aishwarya Dutta, and Selvaraghavan in key roles. The Tamil-language thriller film was released on May 12. 

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the movie Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others. The film is slated to release on August 11. Other than this, the actress also has Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the pipeline. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is currently in the production stage and is one of the most-anticipated movies.

Aishwarya Rajesh on the other hand will be next seen in Anand Ravichandran’s directorial which also stars GV Prakash. The movie also stars Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam, and Nandini in key roles and is slated to release on June 16.

Read Aishwarya Rajesh says she would suit Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Radhika Apte defends Made In Heaven creators over Yashica Dutt’s claims of using her work: ‘I know for a fact that…’

Travel agencies ordered to pay Rs 50 lakh 4 years after client loses wife, son in accident

Viral video: MS Dhoni celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon's South pole, watch

Ameesha Patel blames Salman Khan's hit-and-run case for the failure of this film of hers: 'That would have done...'

Where is Rakesh Sharma, first Indian in space? What does he do? Know about his lifestyle

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE