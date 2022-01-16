Rashmika Mandanna pens the sweetest birthday wish for 'Mission Majnu' co-star Sidharth Malhotra

After enthralling the audience pan-India with her recent ‘Pushpa’, actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mission Majnu’, which also features none other than Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika took to her social media to wish Sidharth on his birthday today. Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, “@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together.. Happy happy birthday to you!”

Take a look:

As Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Sunday, his friends and Bollywood colleagues, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, shared wishes for the birthday boy. Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story that had an image of Sidharth. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always."

Katrina Kaif`s wished her ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ co-star by penning a sweet message for him. “Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy love peace and happiness this year,” she wrote.

"Happy happy bdaayyyy Sidboy!! May you eat lots and lots of Cake! Wishing you a super healthy blockbuster year" read Rakul`s wish for Sidharth. Rashmika Mandanna who will be making her

Meanwhile, directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie will mark Rashmika's big ticket debut in Bollywood. Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika is also a part of ‘Goodbye’, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta.