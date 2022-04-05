Rashmika Mandanna opens up on playing female lead in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film 'Animal' announced that South star Rashmika Mandanna will be joining the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer as the female lead. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame and backed by T-Series.

Rashmika Mandanna, who works primarily in Kannada and Telugu films, is best known for her performances in movies such as 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Yajamana', 'Dear Comrade', and the blockbuster hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Opening up about 'Animal' and expressing how excited she is to star in the highly-anticipated project, in a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Rashmika said, "I am so thrilled that the announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it, because not only is the story is so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon."

READ: Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: From Tollywood to Bollywood, her journey to becoming 'national crush'

The National Crush of India, Rashmika, is celebrating her birthday today (April 5) and this announcement came as the best gift to her fans on this special occasion.

While speaking about her experience of hearing this announcement she said, "The announcement happened while I was on sets of Goodbye. The past few days have been truly overwhelming, as I can finally talk about 'Animal' and other upcoming projects."

Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut with the spy-thriller 'Mission Majnu', opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in another Hindi movie 'Goodbye' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"Animal", which will start shooting this summer, also features actors Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

Earlier, actor Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to media reports she had to opt-out of 'Animal' because of a scheduling conflict.