Rashmika Mandanna opens up about working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to foray into the Hindi cinema with films like 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'. The actress was shooting in Mumbai for the films and has wrapped up a schedule for Goodbye.

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Rashmika shared her experience about working with the legend Amitabh Bachchan on 'Goodbye'.

She said, "It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy."

Rashmika enjoys a pan-India fan following, owing to her great performances in Telugu films like 'Geetha Govinadam' and 'Dear Comrade'. This undoubtedly makes her the next big thing to happen in Bollywood.

Apart from the Hindi films, the actress also has a pan-India film, 'Pushpa' which will be releasing this Christmas.