Rashmika Mandanna, known for her diverse roles in Indian cinema, is stepping into the world of historical drama with her portrayal of Yesubai in the highly anticipated film Chhaava. In a candid conversation with ANI, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the challenges she faced in bringing the character of Yesubai, a revered figure in Maratha history, to life.

The actress revealed that portraying a real historical figure was a first for her. “This is the first time I am doing a character that already existed in history,” said Rashmika. “For me, it was an incredible opportunity, as I’ve never done a biopic before. It was something entirely new to me. Every time I did films before, I created a character, but for the first time, I wasn’t creating a character–she is Yesubai. There’s nothing of Rashmika in her,” the Pushpa 2 actor added.

Rashmika admitted that stepping into the shoes of a royal warrior queen was both thrilling and daunting. “I didn’t know how the Maharani would walk or talk or act. We’ve read about them, but we’ve never seen them,” she said.

Seeking guidance from director Laxman Utekar, she kept checking her portrayal to ensure it reflected the essence of the historical figure.

One of Rashmika’s biggest hurdles was language, as Hindi is not her first language. Hailing from Coorg in South India, she found it challenging to deliver her lines in Hindi but mentioned that she worked hard to overcome this barrier.

Rashmika’s transformation also involved physically demanding costumes, with intricate saree draping and heavy jewellery becoming part of her daily routine.

While there are no dance sequences in Chhaava, Rashmika highlighted the importance of the film’s music, noting that the songs serve as a score rather than traditional dance numbers.

AR Rahman crafted the film’s musical score, adding to the grandeur of the period drama. Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna portrays Aurangzeb.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set against the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and chronicles the life of the valiant king, focusing on his reign and struggles. Chhaava is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, February 14.

