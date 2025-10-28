Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'

Good news for govt employees! Union cabinet approves terms of reference of 8th Pay Commission
As per Telugu360, at a recent promotional event for Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the rumours of her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda. Without giving away much, Rashmika Mandanna simply responded with, "Everyone is aware about it."
For the past few weeks, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in the news due to unending speculation of their engagement. The rumoured couple is yet to make any official announcement; however, the Thamma actress recently dropped a big hint about the truthfulness of the reports.
Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda?
In another event, at the trailer launch of The Girlfriend, Allu Aravind also teased Rashmika Mandanna, joking that Vijay Deverakonda will come for the pre-release event of the film. Rashmika Mandanna avoided responding but couldn't control her smile at the banter.
Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engaged?
For years now, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have cemented themselves as one of Tollywood's most-loved pairs. The duo, who have starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), have equally grabbed attention for their personal lives, with rumours of their relationship growing into a phenomenon.
It was just recently that media reports claimed that the two secretly got engaged. While neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has officially confirmed it, the two have been spotted wearing engagement rings on their fingers. Rumours state that the couple is now planning a private wedding in February next year, only to be attended by their close friends and family members.