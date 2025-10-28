FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for govt employees! Union cabinet approves terms of reference of 8th Pay Commission

Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...

Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?

Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Latest Update: Application form link likely to open today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Possible Playing XI, live streaming, match timings and more

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...

Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left high-paying job to...

Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?

Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield?

Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'

As per Telugu360, at a recent promotional event for Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the rumours of her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda. Without giving away much, Rashmika Mandanna simply responded with, "Everyone is aware about it."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 03:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For the past few weeks, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in the news due to unending speculation of their engagement. The rumoured couple is yet to make any official announcement; however, the Thamma actress recently dropped a big hint about the truthfulness of the reports. 

Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda? 

As per Telugu360, at a recent promotional event for Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the rumours of her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda. Without giving away much, Rashmika Mandanna simply responded with, "Everyone is aware about it." 

In another event, at the trailer launch of The Girlfriend, Allu Aravind also teased Rashmika Mandanna, joking that Vijay Deverakonda will come for the pre-release event of the film. Rashmika Mandanna avoided responding but couldn't control her smile at the banter. 

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 

For years now, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have cemented themselves as one of Tollywood's most-loved pairs. The duo, who have starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), have equally grabbed attention for their personal lives, with rumours of their relationship growing into a phenomenon. 

It was just recently that media reports claimed that the two secretly got engaged. While neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has officially confirmed it, the two have been spotted wearing engagement rings on their fingers. Rumours state that the couple is now planning a private wedding in February next year, only to be attended by their close friends and family members.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma set to achieve major milestone in T20I series against Australia
IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma set to achieve major milestone
This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it's biggest OTT surprise of 2025, beats Asur, Sacred Games, have you seen it?
This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it is...
In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, tranquil balcony, artistic walls, more
In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, t
'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future
Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 WC future
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty film becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India after...
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE