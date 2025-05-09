BOLLYWOOD
Rashmika Mandanna voiced against naysayers who are questioning India's retaliation with Operation Sindoor, and wrote, "When innocent lives are lost in a deliberate act of terror, a measured response becomes a responsibility, not a choice."
As India continues to respond to Pakistan's attack amidst increasing tension between the two neighbours, actress Rashmika Mandanna has stressed that one should not take India's right to defend itself against terror as a thirst for war.
The 'Pushpa' actress wrote on the stories section of Instagram, "A nation's right to defend itself against terror should not be misunderstood as a thirst for war. Those who support a strong response are not warmongers, they are citizens who value security & justice."
The diva reiterated that if one aspires for peace, it does not mean they are willing to accept harm."There is a profound moral difference between unprovoked aggression and necessary defence. When innocent lives are lost in a deliberate act of terror, a measured response becomes a responsibility, not a choice. Seeking peace does not mean accepting harm in silence," Rashmika added. In the end, the 'Animal' actress raised a very crucial point- Who is accountable? "Don't question the nation that retaliates. Question the one that sends terror across borders," she concluded.
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday showed her gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces and their loved ones for their unmatched contribution and sacrifice for the safety of our country. "Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces", the 'CTRL' actress wrote on her Instagram stories. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. #JaiHind," Ananya wrote on her IG stories.
Not just these two, but several other bigwigs from the entertainment industry, including R Madhavan, Genelia Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Nimrat Kaur, Kangana Ranaut, Pulkit Samrat, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vidya Balan used social media to show their appreciation for the Indian defence's unmatched courage.
The tension between India and Pakistan escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor, attacking nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)
MEA Press Briefing on India-Pakistan tension
MEA Briefing on India-Pakistan Tension: Pakistan didn't close airspace, used civilian flights as shield
MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: Pakistan used Turkey made 300-400 drones, other heavy calibre weapons
MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: Pakistan initiated heavy firing on LoC injuring many soldiers
MEA Briefing on India-Pakistan Tension: Pakistan used 300-400 drones on Thursday night to target India
MEA briefing on India-Pakistan tension: 'India responded appropriately, responsibly to Pak drone attacks', says Vikram Misri
'Will blast your stadium': DDCA receives bomb threat email claiming revenge for Operation Sindoor
Indian Tech Talent on the Global Stage: Shruthi Alekha's journey in Enterprise Data Architecture
Rashmika Mandanna defends India amid war with Pakistan, calls it 'necessary defense' not 'unprovoked aggression': 'Question the one that..'
When will IPL 2025 resume amid India's packed schedule? BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla provides big update
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains why you should eat mangoes during summer: ‘It doesn’t cause diabetes or...’
Can Indian take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir amid war-like situation? Possible scenario if Indian Army...
Viral video: Is it real? Giant Anaconda crawling in the Amazon leaves internet divided
India-Pakistan Conflict: Civil movement restricted in J-K? Authorities warn against FAKE advisory, check here
Vande Bharat: Indian Railways to start Sleeper Train from Bareilly in UP to Mumbai, check route
Yashasvi Jaiswal reverses stance on his move to Goa, wants to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket
India-Pakistan Conflict: Essential do's and don'ts to follow for citizens amid rising tensions alongside border
'With every passing moment...': Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral after India foils Pakistani missile attacks
India Pakistan War: Ambala issues air warnings, sounds sirens, blackout today from 8 pm
'No one wins in a war': Hina Khan pens lengthy note amid India-Pakistan conflict, says 'our people were killed, our response was...'
Bad news! No power in THESE parts of Delhi from May 9 to 12; Check timings here
Will India block IMF loan to Pakistan Friday? What will US and China do, will they join New Delhi or...
This actor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra's competitor, worked in more than 500 films, never got lead role, died due to..., name is..
From Anushka Sharma to Rakul Preet Singh: 7 Bollywood actresses who belong to army background
Sreeleela slays in Rs 1.8 lakh ivory saree with bold backless blouse, glam fest you can't miss, SEE PICS
PM Modi loves this iconic Gujarati snack, and we have got its delicious recipe for you
Fact Check: Has Pakistan BEGGED for loan after heavy losses in conflict with India?
Kamal Haasan reschedules audio launch of Thug Life due to...: 'At this time, our...'
Virat Kohli stands in solidarity with Indian armed forces amid soaring tensions with Pakistan
Delhi government to carry out air raid siren testing at THIS location today
Can there be India-Pakistan nuclear war? THREE situations when Islamabad can press nuclear button...
Pakistan suffers major setback after Indian airstrikes, PSX loses Rs 820000000000 in single day
'I was so mind f**cked': Aly Goni says he was 'shattered', got concerned for family in Jammu amid India-Pakistan tension
This actor who gave India's highest grossing film, once predicted his own death, proposed to..., faced rejection, then remained unmarried, his name is..
Meet actress who lost her mother while filming, her co-star comforted her, cut down his fees to complete film which flopped at box office, her name is..., movie was..,
Amid India-Pakistan tension, 27 airports shut down, over 400 flights cancelled; check full list here
Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as her son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar but...
'RCB and their luck': Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans' hilarious reactions on IPL 2025 suspension midway go viral
Meet India’s most ‘typecast’ actor who played same role in 144 films, became blessing for Rajesh Khanna, holds a Guinness World Record for...
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issues passenger advisory; Check guidelines here
India-Pakistan war: Seven terrorists killed as BSF foils infiltration bid, air raid sirens in Chandigarh, airports shutdown; 10 major developments as tensions soar
This temple in Uttarakhand is popular wedding destination, offering unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty
Big blow to IPL fans: BCCI suspends ongoing IPL 2025 season amid soaring India-Pakistan conflict
Akash missile system key in repelling Pakistani drone attacks along LoC: Officials
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says nobody respected Irrfan Khan, Om Puri when they were alive: 'Jab zinda the tab...'
Big advisory issued by Indigo for air travellers amid rising India Pakistan tensions, cancels flights to 10 cities, including...
This actress, Madhubala's lookalike, worked with Rajesh Khanna, gave tough competition to Sharmila Tagore, quit acting to marry underworld don, still died in poverty, she is..
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, ICAI CA May Exam 2025 remaining papers postponed
'War has been chosen by..': Virender Sehwag's BOLD statement as India-Pakistan tension soars
Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut, all set to star as lead alongside...
Amid rising India-Pakistan tension, Indian Railways takes big step, launches special trains from....; check details here
FACT CHECK: Did Pakistan Army launch drone attack on Hazira Port in Gujarat's Surat? Government issues statement
After PBKS vs DC abandoned match, check qualification scenarios of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals for Playoff
Amid India-Pak tensions, Pakistan Super League's remaining matches shifted to THIS country
Virat Kohli's family breaks their silence, calls Rahul Vaidya a 'loser': 'This idiot is on..'
'Soon as we started dinner...': J-K residents narrate ordeal after heavy shelling amid India-Pakistan war, WATCH
VIDEO: Indian Army releases first official visuals showing destruction of a Pakistan military post across Line of Control
Samay Raina receives emotional phone call from his father in Jammu after Pakistani missile attack: 'He calls me one last time...'
'Befitting reply given': Indian Army issues statement after Pakistan's drone-missile attacks
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, will CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 be DELAYED? Know expected date, time, know how to check CBSE class 10, 12 marks using roll number
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Bharti Mittal’s Airtel ordered to halt this key service amid national security concerns during India-Pakistan war
Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested again for drunk, disorderly behaviour at hotel
Bollywood filmmakers, actors rush to secure film titles on India’s military strikes in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor
India asks X to ban over 8000 accounts subject to penalties
US makes BIG statement amid India-Pakistan tensions, V-P JD Vance says, 'Fundamentally none...'
India-Pakistan war: J-K CM Omar Abdullah takes stock of situation in Jammu after failed Pakistani drone attack
India-Pakistan war: Heavy shelling at Uri sector, complete blackout enforced in Jammu and Kashmir
AICWA demands legal action against Rishab Shetty, Rs 1 Crore compensation after junior artiste dies on Kantara
Meet Robert Prevost, new Pope, he is from..., is first...
India-Pakistan war: BSF foils major infiltration bid along International Border in J-K's Samba
Neeraj Chopra issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, says 'let's do our part and...'
India-Pakistan War: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory, operations to remain...
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews border, airport security with top officials amid heightened vigilance
India-Pakistan war: Indian Army denies reports of suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot, Rajouri
Ranveer Singh lauds Indian Armed Force for Operation Sindoor, salutes courage of Army, Air Force: 'Koi chhede toh hum usse chhodte nahi'
Gram Chikitsalay series review: Amol Parashar tries hard to elevate Panchayat 2.0 in healthcare setting; old formula, new prescription
Fact check: Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir to be REMOVED soon? Here's the truth
All drones neutralised in Jalandhar as Pakistan attacks Indian city
FACT CHECK: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir taken into custody? Here's the truth
IPL 2025 to be cancelled amid India-Pakistan tensions? Chairman Arun Dhumal gives BIG update
Amid India-Pakistan war, security at Taj Mahal beefed up, check big update here
Fact check: Pakistan plots big cyber attack on India? Check latest update
India Pakistan War: Delhi's India Gate area completely evacuated
India-Pakistan War: BIG advisory by SpiceJet for all air travellers, check latest update here
Fact check: India attacks Pakistani capital ISLAMABAD? Details here
DNA Verified: India launches major attack at Balochistan's Quetta? Details inside
Fact check: Pakistani F-16 pilot captured by Indian Army in Jammu's Akhnoor? Check here
The Diplomat OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb's film based on Indo-Pak conflict
Fact check: Indian Army destroys Pakistan's military camp? Check here
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory issued by Akasa Air for air travellers, check latest update here
5 shows of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan that cannot be viewed in India anymore
Sirens sound in PoK's Muzaffarabad as India continues to strike major Pakistani cities
India's Defence Ministry issues FIRST statement after Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities
India-Pakistan War: BIG advisory by Indigo for all air travellers, check latest update here
Fact check: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hides in bunker? Check here
Pakistan shuts down flight operations in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi amid India’s retaliatory actions
Fact check: Blasts reported near Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir's houses? Check here
India Pakistan War: Major fire erupts in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad as India retaliates
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory for all air travellers issued by Air India, check latest update here
IPL 2025: BCCI arranges special train to evacuate PBKS, DC players and officials from Dharamsala amid escalating border tensions