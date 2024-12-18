Rashmika Mandanna also shared that being in love means 'partnership and companionship' to her. The Pushpa 2 actresses' statement is going viral on social media, especially after Vijay Deverakonda admitted to dating a co-star, and claimed that he wasn’t single.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been grabbing headlines due to their rumoured relationship. After Rashmika Mandanna's latest film Pushpa 2 released, Vijay Deverakonda was the one who publically acknowledged the hard work put into the film and also sent a special gift for Allu Arjun. Now, a few weeks after Vijay Deverakonda confirmed that he is not single, Rashmika Mandanna has made a rare comment on her 'partner', acknowledging him for giving her comfort on tough days. In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Rashmika Mandanna was asked what or who gives her the most comfort on tough days to which the actress replied, "My partner. I need my partner in every phase of my life. I need that comfort, security, and empathy."

Speaking further about the traits she looks for in her partner, Rashmika Mandanna said, "When you mutually respect one another, genuinely care, and are responsible for one another…it all adds up. Being loving, empathetic, caring, having a good heart, and being truly genuine are the other traits I need because this is what comes naturally to me. I want to be with someone who has similar qualities and if my partner doesn’t have the same attachment style, we just won’t get along."

Rashmika Mandanna also shared that being in love means 'partnership and companionship' to her. The Pushpa 2 actresses' statement is going viral on social media, especially after Vijay Deverakonda admitted to dating a co-star, and claimed that he wasn’t single. After the recent statements made by the two, netizens are convinced that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have now seemed to have accepted their relationship.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of his film VD12, and Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her mega hit pan-India film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

