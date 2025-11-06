Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date REVEALED! Couple to get married on..., at...

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
A social media post has been going viral for the past few days, claiming that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to marry on February 26, 2026, at Udaipur Palace. So far, despite rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have not confirmed or denied the reports.
Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Thamma, is also in the news for her rumoured engagement with Vijay Deverakonda. The actors, who have never publicly confirmed their relationship, are now not only speculated to be secretly engaged but are also gearing up to tie the knot as early as next year.
When are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda getting married?
Sources close to the couple recently told NDTV that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged on Friday, October 3, in a small ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Rashmika Mandanna confirms her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda
As per Telugu360, at a recent promotional event for Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the rumours of her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda. Without giving away much, the actress simply responded with, "Everyone is aware about it."
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, who recently starred in Thamma opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, will be next seen in the highly anticipated film, The Girlfriend, slated to release on November 7.
Vijay Deverakonda is also busy with back-to-back projects. The actor, who is said to be working on three films, is expected to sign more in the coming months. An official confirmation is still awaited about his collaboration with Vikram Kumar.
