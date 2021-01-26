Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch in viral video

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been keeping her fans up-to-date while shooting for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket' in Rann of Kutch. On Tuesday, the actor shared a video of herself from the vast white salt plains along with an entertaining step-by-step guide on how her fans can also shoot such videos.

In the video posted on her Instagram, Taapsee can be seen dressed in a white vest, cargo pants, paired with a jacket and shoes. The actor then removed her jacket and spread it and spread it on the plains to perform push-ups without touching the salt. A Punjabi song could be heard playing in the background.

Check it out here.

The point-by-point procedure shared by Taapsee to record a similar video read, "Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you.1. Figure out a random activity like Push-ups.2. Remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like your touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength.3. Couple of push-ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head.4. Flip the head to make sure they know it’s you (coz it’s kinda regular to post other ppl’s videos on your timeline)5. A couple of more push-ups later realise this is not going anywhere.

6. Just get up pick up apna boria bistar and Chalte bano.

7. And next time find a better activity to do.#RashmiRocket P.S- the song is totally @khamkhaphotoartist ‘#interpretation of this video."

Speaking about 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee plays an athlete in the film and had flown with co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli for the last schedule. Over the last few weeks, she often shared glimpses of the extensive training she underwent to fit into the role of an athlete.