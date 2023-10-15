Rashmeet Kaur spills the beans about her ‘crazy’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak: ‘Yeh shaadiyon mai bhi…’ | Exclusive

Rashmeet Kaur talks about her ‘banger’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak, shares the message behind the song

Singer and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur is popularly known for her hit tracks like Bajre Da Sitta, Thumkeshwari, Janiye, Naadiyon Par, and more. The singer’s new track Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak is ruling the hearts of the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Rashmeet Kaur talked about her new song Sadke Sadke from the movie Dhak Dhak and revealed the message behind the song. The singer and songwriter who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi also shared her experience about working with the team of Dhak Dhak.

When asked about her song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak, Rashmeet Kaur said, “Sadke Sadke is a very old popular folk song by Surinder Das aur who was known as the Koyal of Punjab. It was from the same artist who is behind Bajre Da Sitta. So once again I got a chance to make my version of one of the Punjabi folk songs which is Sadke Sadke Jaandia Mutiyare Ni and this song is been revisited by Osho Jain. He approached for this song that it is picturized on Ratna Pathak, who is again an exceptional artist. This movie is based on 4 female protagonists who show their journey on a bike ride. So I am so happy that I get to sing this song for Ratna Pathak, for her personality in the movie it’s a banger because it will be played at weddings and is inspirational as well because we have added a new verse in the song written by Osho.”

Sharing her experience working with the team of Dhak Dhak, Rashmeet said, “It was a very nice experience. The producer called me and showed me the situation, and when I sang the song, it went perfectly with the scene where Ratna Pathak is introduced and my song is playing in the background and gives that good feel, it gives that punch that anyone can do anything in life. So yeah it’s a crazy song. The way we made it, the way it is written.”

Rshmeet further shared the message that the song Sadke Sadke conveys and said, “I think the same message, I was going through the verse in my head from the song, “koi fool dikhe toh usse todna kyun hai, Jo tujh sa naa ho usse chedhna kyun hai, meri soch pe rok lagaane vaale kaan kholke sun, nahi gaane vaali mai, din raat tere gun.” This is a folk song and the hook is taken from the folk song Sadke Sadke Jaandia Mutiyare Ni but the verse is written by Osho Jain. It means that just focus on your work, and keep working on yourself every day, which as an actor, and human being I follow as well. I completely agree with what is written in the song. Once you are confident about the ways you want to do things, you become unstoppable but the main thing is you have to work on yourself every day. I know it is not easy, the human body gets lazy very easily and we always try to find distractions and keep sitting on phones but I think it is very important to keep consistency in your workflow and bring back your focus.”

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, Dhak Dhak is produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Flims Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The movie also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with others in key roles. Released on October 13, the film opened to a positive response from the audience.

Meanwhile, other than Sadke Sadke, some of the other recent releases of Rashmeet Kaur that are winning hearts are Dil Hai Ranjhana from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas and Nach Nach from Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Shehaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila-starrer Thank You For Coming. The singer and songwriter also impressed fans with her fearless side on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi and ended up in the 5th position.