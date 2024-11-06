Recently, a video of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani went viral, where she was seen interacting with the paparazzi.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani who is all set to make her acting debut alongside Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in the film Azaad, often grabs everyone's attention with her cuteness and kindness.

Her sweet gestures and playful banter with the paparazzi often win the hearts of netizens. Recently, a video of Raveena Tandon's daughter went viral, where she was seen interacting with the paparazzi. In the clip, the paps are heard saying, "Hum bhi Arpita ji ke ghar jaa rahe hain," to which she playfully replies, "Toh jaaiye naa." She then clarifies, "main mazzak kar rahi thi (I was kidding)".

Watch viral video:

Netizens have praised Rasha for her down-to-earth behaviour, one of them said, "She is the most prettiest starkid in Bolllywood." The second one commented, "She speaks so normally, unlike other star-kids. They use fake accent." The third one commented, "She is superrrrrr cuteeee." The fourth person commented, "She is the prettiest star-kid."

On Thursday, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani after the Diwali bash. The 'cute' videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani went going viral on social media. In the clips, he can be seen hugging her as he says goodbye. The video has captured everyone's attention, with many netizens commenting that they look adorable together.

One of them wrote, "They look so good together." The second one said, "These two make really wonderful pair just like Raveena and Saif in Imtihaan." The third one commented, "They looks beautiful together." The fourth one commented, "They both look so cute together."

