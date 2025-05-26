While Raveena Tandon has three tattoos, Rasha Thadani has got inked for the first time. The veteran actress has also adopted a new dog and named him Azaad after the title of her daughter's debut film.

Daughter of actress Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani, Rasha Thadani made her acting debut earlier this year in the period action drama film Azaad, which was also the first film of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Rasha, who had set the industry on fire with her dance moves in the Uyi Amma song, has now get her first tattoo too.

In the video shared by the Mumbai-based tattoo and piercing shop Kraayonz, Rasha is seen getting inked under the supervision of her mother Raveena. She got a butterfly tattoo with a Trishul at its center at the back of her neck. The video is captioned, "When talent runs in the family - Rasha Thadani's first ink at our studio, following in mom Raveena Tandon's footsteps (and tattoos!)." The star kid reveals in the clip that she was inspired by her mother to get a tattoo as she says, "Yeah, definitely my mother's comfort of getting tattoos has inspired me. But I've always wanted one." Raveena has three tattoos - a scorpion near her heart, the names of her children on her back and paw prints on her hands.

In the last weekend, Raveena also adopted her new dog and named him Azaad after the title of Rasha's debut film. In the Abhisek Kapoor-directed movie, Azaad was the name of a beautiful black horse. The NGO Anubis-Tiger Foundation shared the video of Raveena with Azaad on its Instagram page with the caption, "AZAAD ADOPTED: He was raised as Sultan by his previous owner but had to leave his kingdom. Today he has his own. He’s blessed. Thank you Raveena Tandon for adopting our boy and giving him this beautiful life. In gratitude."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasha hasn't announced her next movie yet. On the other hand, Raveena has Welcome To The Jungle lined up for release. The threequel in the Welcome franchise is a multi-starrer and also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and others.

READ | Mukul Dev was thrown out of this film, was asked to return Rs 50000 signing amount, was replaced by star kid, movie became massive hit