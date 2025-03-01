Rasha Thadani is in awe of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The debutant recently revealed how old she was when Alia made her debut with Student Of The Year.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan in Azaad. Though Rasha won appreciation for her performance, the film was a commercial disaster. Apart from her performance, Rasha's candidness during media interaction also impressed netizens and media alike.

In a recent interaction, Rasha Thadani referred Alia Bhatt as 'ma'am' and also went gaga over Bhatt's star-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Aaman revealed that he stalks Varun Dhawan a lot, and refers to the actor as ‘Varun Dhawan sir’.

When the interviewer acted in surprise, Aaman explained that he was 12 years old when VD’s debut film Student of the Year (2012) released. The interviewer asked Rasha if she will also call Alia Bhatt ‘ma'am’, she replied, "Then what? She is ma'am." She further added, "Wait, but how old was I when Student of the Year came out then?” After some time, Rasha revealed that she was just seven years old when Alia Bhatt made her debut.

Rasha also praised Alia's star husband, Ranbir Kapoor. It all started when Ranbir Kapoor's strategy to stay away from social media became a topic of discussion. Ranbir isn't on social media, at least officially. RK does have a secret account, and Aaman also wished to stalk him on social media. “I wish I could stalk Ranbir also, but he doesn’t have an Insta.” After hearing Aaman, Rasha instantly added, “Yeah! People wish to, want to stalk him. That’s his power! People want to stalk him.”

For the unversed, Aaman and Rasha's Azaad was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie was released in cinemas on January 17, 2025. Made in the reported budget of Rs 80 crores, the film only collected Rs 9-10 crores only. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, but even his star power failed to translate into box office numbers.