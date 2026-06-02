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Rapper Badshah’s Chandigarh nightclub sealed following alleged rule violations: Report

Authorities in Chandigarh have sealed Badshah-linked club Sago over alleged building bylaw violations and non-compliance with official directives.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 02:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rapper Badshah’s Chandigarh nightclub sealed following alleged rule violations: Report
Image credit: Instagram
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A hospitality venture linked to rapper-singer Badshah has landed in trouble after authorities in Chandigarh sealed the premises over alleged building bylaw violations.

The establishment, Sago Spice Symphony, popularly known as Sago, was launched in 2023 in Sector 26 and forms part of a cluster of dining and nightlife venues that also includes Seville and Sidera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

According to reports, officials took action against the property following repeated instances of non-compliance with building regulations and alleged failure to adhere to directions issued by authorities. The sealing is part of a wider crackdown on establishments accused of violating civic and structural norms.

Reports further suggest that several restaurants, bars and clubs operating in Chandigarh's Sectors 7 and 26 have previously been served notices over similar issues.

The development comes amid continued scrutiny of commercial establishments in the city, with courts and civic authorities stressing the importance of preserving Chandigarh's planned architecture and heritage character. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has also reportedly adopted a strict approach towards violations that could affect the city's urban design framework.

Badshah, who is associated with the venture, has not publicly commented on the matter so far.

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