Ranvir Shorey, Tisca Chopra, Sonali Kulkarni join International Emmy Awards as panelists: 'Being part of...'

Bollywood

The semi-final of judging for the 52nd International Emmy Awards in Mumbai, and actors including Tisca Chopra, and Ranvir Shorey were among the pannelists.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

JioCinema hosted the Semi-Final Round of Judging for the 52nd International Emmy Awards in Mumbai. The event featured an esteemed panel of actors, including Tisca Chopra, Ranvir Shorey, Bhavani Iyer, Nitya Mehra, Ranjeet Thakur, Rahul V. Chitella, Suparn Verma, Kirti Kulhari, Sonali Kulkarni, Sameer Saxena, Abhinay Deo, Divya Dutta, Sandhya Mridul, and Oni Sen.

Commenting on being part of the jury, actor Ranvir Shorey said, “The association with the academy is going to be one of the biggest feathers in my cap. As an actor constantly on the lookout for compelling stories, it’s incredibly rewarding to see deserving content and talent being recognized, no matter their scale. Being part of the esteemed jury panel for the International Emmy Awards 2024 is an honour, and I’m thrilled to contribute to an association that bridges the gap between local and global storytelling, giving diverse voices a platform to shine."

Actor Tisca Chopra added, “As a first-time jury member at the International Emmy Awards, I am truly honoured to be part of this incredible journey. It’s a privilege to witness the creativity and dedication of such talented individuals and to celebrate their outstanding work. It’s great to see platforms like JioCinema supporting the industry on local and global.”

Actor Sonali Kulkarni said, “I'm honoured to be a part of the jury for this year’s International Emmy®️ Awards. As someone rooted in regional cinema, Hindi commercial cinema and international films - I'm proud to see content from across the globe gaining deserved recognition on this prestigious stage. I look forward to contributing to this celebration of excellence and seeing more content shining worldwide.”

The Semi-Final round of Judging is a key part of the Academy's annual event which aims to recognize excellence in television produced outside the United States. With categories ranging from Arts Programming to Drama Series, and from Non-Scripted Entertainment to Kids' programming, the competition is fierce and celebrated.

