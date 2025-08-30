Ranvir Shorey reveals why he rejected Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, says he did Tiger 3 in anger: 'You are asking me to...'

Ranvir Shorey shared that his role was reduced and he was offered less fees for Tiger Zinda Hai, despite the fact that his performance in Ek Tha Tiger was appreciated by Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and YRF's founder Yash Chopra.

Ranvir Shorey played a pivotal character in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger, but the actor was nowhere seen in its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. However, Ranvir returned for the threequel Tiger 3. Now, in his latest interview, Shorey has revealed that he refused to do the 2017 film because he was offered less money by the Yash Raj Films, despite his role being appreciated in the first part, and he returned to the third part in anger.



Ranvir Shorey reveals why rejected Tiger Zinda Hai

Talking to Digital Commentary, Ranvir Shorey said, "After Tiger, YRF offered me Tiger 2 as well. But, the issue was that the role was smaller than the prequel. This was despite Yash Chopra and Salim Khan appreciating my work in the first film. When I received the script for the second film, I noticed my role was smaller than what I had done in the previous film, and so was my fees. I was like: ‘Why are you doing this?’ My logic was that if my role is being liked then my fees should increase and even my screen time.’ They said: ‘This is all we can offer.’ After that, I turned it down."



Ranvir Shorey came back in Tiger 3

The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor further added, "When the time came to make Tiger 3, actor Girish Karnad passed away. So after him, I was the only one left from Tiger’s original team. This time they approached me again, but with similar issue. I was like: ‘You are asking me to return just to kill my character?’ They said: ‘Yes.’ This angered me. I took up the role in anger: ‘Theek hai mai apne character ko maut dene aajaunga (I will come just to kill my character). If this is what you have reduced my character to, then let him die. This time they offered me decent money. It was not great, but decent amount. I solely went to kill my character in the film. His death reminded me of the ending of the first film."



YRF Spy Universe

The three films in the Tiger series were directed by three different filmmakers. Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Maneesh Sharma helmed Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3, respectively. Apart from these three films, the other movies in the YRF Spy Universe are War, Pathaan, and the recently released War 2, which flopped at the box office.

