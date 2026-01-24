FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Ranvir Shorey reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark, says Oscar-winning composer has his reasons: 'He charges a lot'

Ranvir Shorey also talked about the kinds of "biases" he has personally faced in the industry, saying how his own struggles were not "communal in nature" but more about power and politics. AR Rahman's remarks have been receiving reactions from all corners of the industry.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranvir Shorey reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark, says Oscar-winning composer has his reasons: 'He charges a lot'
Ranvir Shorey on AR Rahman controversy
Ranvir Shorey has reacted to music composer AR Rahman's recent controversial remarks about Bollywood, where the Oscar-winning musician spoke about "shifting power dynamics". In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman alleged how his work from the Hindi film industry has slowed down in recent years. He attributed this to "shifting power" dynamics over the last eight years and possibly to what he called "a communal thing". The video went viral in no time, with many people from the film world reacting to it.

While speaking to ANI, Shorey said he does not agree with the idea that this is due to any "communal" reason, claiming that he has in fact heard the composer "charges a lot", which could also be a factor. "I don't think so. I've actually heard that he charges a lot. I can't comment on somebody else's life. I don't know why he feels that way. I'm sure he has his reasons," Shorey told ANI.

The actor then spoke about the kinds of "biases" he has personally faced in the industry, saying how his own struggles were not "communal in nature" but more about power and politics. Shorey also added that every artist has to fight their own battles in the industry, and blaming only one kind of bias does not help anyone move forward in their career.

"But when it comes to bias, I have faced biases that are not communal in nature, but political and feudal. Your career is shaped by how you deal with those biases. If I say there are biases against me and that's why I haven't gotten work, that's everyone's struggle," he said. "It's about how you build your career despite those biases. If I say that, I'll be told I'm whining. I'm sure there are biases, but I don't think they are all of one kind," Shorey added.

Rahman's remarks have been receiving reactions from all corners of the industry. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut called the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman "prejudiced and hateful" amid the controversial remarks by the singer against Bollywood.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
