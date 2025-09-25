Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'

Ranvir Shorey, who worked with Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger 3, stated that he has had a good experience with the star, adding that he respects Salim Khan and likes Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Abhinav Kashyap made his directorial debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg. The film became blockbuster, but the two of them never collaborated again. In fact, in few recent interviews, Abhinav has made several accusations against Khan and his family of sabotaging his career, and even said that the superstar is just conning people for the past 25 years.

Ranvir Shorey, who worked with Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger 3, was recently asked about Abhinav's claims against the Sultan actor. Talking to The Lallantop, Ranvir said, "Ye unka koi personal grudge hoga, mera to kaafi accha experience raha hai Salman ke saath, he’s very generous human being, generous co-actor, unki family, Salim sahab ki main bahut izzat karta hoon. Unke jo dono bhai hain (Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan), unko bhi main bahut pasand karta hoon, they are gentlemen. Abhinav Ji ka koi personal grudge hoga, aur, main ye nahi keh raha hoon ki kisi ka kisi ke saath personal nahi hona chahiye, mera bhi kaafi logon ke saath personal hai, but main unke statements se agree nahi karta."

Speaking to Indian Express Screen in an interview earlier this month, Abhinav had said, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai."

Slamming Salman's family, he had added, "Salman is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you."

READ | Bhuvan Arora on how his cop Hemant Kumar in Janaawar is different from other cops on OTT: 'I would rather...' | Exclusive