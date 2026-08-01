Ranvir Shorey praises PM Narendra Modi for leading 'example on free speech', netizens brutally troll him: 'Bhai tu apna beer pi aur mutton kha'

Ranvir Shorey continues praising PM Narendra Modi's attempt to connect with Gen Z, but netizens are miffed with the actor, and they slam him for being 'too desperate' to be in Modi's good books.

Actor Ranvir Shorey praised PM Narendra Modi for connecting with the youth and expressing his views through Instagram Reels. In the latest video, PM Modi called out some 'mischievous children' using 'very crude and abusive language' during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Modi lauded free speech, but also asked to be cautious and not to go overboard while expressing their views. Ranvir reposted the video on his X, with his quote. Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, "For the first time in my life I have seen an Indian politician lead by example on free speech! Salute you, Sir, for setting this precedent! #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai."

For the first time in my life I have seen an Indian politician lead by example on free speech! Salute you, Sir, for setting this precedent! #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai https://t.co/uObxCPwiZ0 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 31, 2026

Why did netizens lose cool on Ranvir Shorey?

Ranvir's tweet caught netizens' attention, and they started slamming him for 'bootlicking' Modi. Many of the netizens highlighted that he's posting too much about Modi, just to be in his good books, and indirectly revive his career. A netizen wrote, "How much you want to do buttering of a joker ruling India because of his communal divide-based politics which is rejected by youth of India...Shorey, you have crossed limits of Chaaplusi and Chaatukari.... Certified Bhaktard." Another netizen wrote, "Where were you in the last 12 years? Have you seen how their IT cells and andh bakhts were abusing people, be it opposition leaders like Rahul, Bollywood stars like SRK, Sikhs, Muslims, etc." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai tu apna beer pi aur mutton kha. Can't believe talented actors are ruining their salon se banayi hue value, respect and image by bootlicking of these goon leaders....Showing their actual personality."

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What did PM Narendra Modi say in his latest reel?

In his latest reel, Modi said, "Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilized society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," he said. Modi further added, "However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them." On the work front, Ranvir will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The movie is scheduled for an August 2026 release.