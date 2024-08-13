Ranvir Shorey claims Pooja Bhatt's brother assaulted him, Mahesh Bhatt painted him as alcholic man: 'They are all...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Ranvir Shorey recently talked about his ugly breakup with Pooja Bhatt and her family. He also claimed that her brother assaulted him and criticized Mahesh Bhatt for spreading lies about him in the media.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir mentioned after his major fight and breakup with Pooja, Mahesh Bhatt suggested to Ranvir's father that they should collectively put the matter to rest. He said, "Next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me, planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic abusive person. All lies!"

He added, "Her brother was the one who assaulted me. He could have told these guys not to talk like that...In that sense, I felt he was manipulative towards me. "These are all 25 years old stories, I don’t want to get into them now."

Earlier, Ranvir Shorey talked about his past relationship with Pooja Bhatt. While speaking about his breakup, he mentioned that it was a tough time for him and described their breakup as the 'biggest scandal of his life.'

During the filming of the 2002 movie Lakshya in Ladakh, starring Hrithik Roshan, Ranvir Shorey received a call informing him that his mother was unwell. Despite this, he couldn't leave the shoot midway. Without taking the name, he mentioned, "During the same time, I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress."

Ranvir then said he flew to the US because he couldn't handle the situation. There, he borrowed money from his brother and took an acting course. He said, "After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005”. At that time, two of my long-shelved films were greenlit for release and hit theaters back-to-back within a week and my work was loved by audiences. After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived."

For the unversed, Ranvir and Pooja began as good friends and later fell in love. However, their relationship soured when Pooja accused Ranvir of getting drunk and attempting to harm her physically. Ranvir denied these allegations, but Pooja decided to cut off all ties with him, ended the relationship.

Ranvir tied the knot with Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010, and they had their first child together, a son named Haroon, in 2011. However, they got separated in in the year 2015.

