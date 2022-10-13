Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranveer Singh wishes to have a career like Amitabh Bachchan in his 80s, says 'main bachpan se...'

Ranveer Singh dedicated an award to his idol, Amitabh Bachchan, and even expressed his wish of having an illustrious career like the veteran star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Ranveer Singh wishes to have a career like Amitabh Bachchan in his 80s, says 'main bachpan se...'
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan. Time and again he expressed his admiration and gratitude towards the veteran star on different occasions. As the Goodbye star turned 80 this week, Ranveer dedicated his award to Bachchan and stated that he would like to follow in the footstep of the veteran artist, and stay dedicated to art till his lifetime. 

Recently the Padmavat actor was honoured with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022. Singh was fortunate enough to receive this award from another acclaimed artist, Nana Patekar. Even Kiara Advani received an award from the event, and they both voiced their love for the state of Maharashtra. After receiving the award from the Krantiveer star, Ranveer took the mic and said, "Nana ji aaj aapke mitr aur mere idol Amitabh Bachchan ka happy birthday hai. Happy 80th birthday to my idol Mr Amitabh Bachchan to whom I dedicate this award today." 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The Lootera actor went on further and stated that like his icon, even he want to act in his 80s. "Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain." 

In an article for India Today, Ranveer revealed how Mr Bachchan has been a part of his life since childhood. "Let's just say that the chambers of my heart are walled with posters of him. I say unequivocally that he's my greatest idol, a deity I have revered. It was my grandmother who ushered me into the fantastic world of Amitabh Bachchan and his artistry. She'd feed me her special home-cooked Sindhi delicacy dal bread whilst playing VHS after VHS of Amitabh Bachchan movies. And she would tell me, 'One day you have to grow up and be like him!'" On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.