Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

When did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone get married? The couple had been dating since 2012 but finally tied the knot in 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in a dreamy ceremony in Italy in 2018. Deepika Padukone's mehendi was done by the renowned artist, Veena Nagda, who, in a recent interview, recalled how Ranveer Singh's mehendi was not just a love note for his to-be wife, but also for her mother and her sister. Veena Nagda also heaped praises on Ranveer Singh and how he 'lit up the room' during the ceremony.

Veena Nagda remembers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's mehendi ceremony

In an interview with Filmibeat Prime, Veena Nagda spoke about Ranveer Singh's and Deepika Padukone's mehendi ceremony in Lake Como and said, "No words can do him (Ranveer) justice. It was very cold in Lake Como, and I was wondering how Deepika and I were going to get through the intricate design we had planned for her. Ranveer came around after an hour, and the entire climate changed. The sun came out, and he really lit up the room."

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi was a tribute to Deepika Padukone's mother and sister

Veena Nagda said that throughout the ceremony, Ranveer Singh kept everyone's spirits up and was constantly joking and laughing. "He addressed me personally while I was doing Deepika’s mehendi and said, ‘A queen is doing the mehendi for another queen.’ I will never forget those words. He got Deepika’s name in the mehendi but used only ‘Deep’ and three more stars. One for her, a second for her mother, and a third for her sister," she said.

Ranveer Singh started dating Deepika Padukone, his co-star in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, in August 2012. In September 2024, Deepika Padukone gave birth to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

