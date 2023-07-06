Ranveer Singh’s viral dialogue from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer gets hilarious reply from Google India

Ranveer Singh's still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Recently the trailer of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released and one of the dialogues from the trailer went viral on social media. Google India reacted to the dialogue and gave a hilarious reply.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer was released on Tuesday and in the trailer Ranveer Singh was heard saying to Alia Bhatt, “Problem yhi hai... tu na mujhe duffer samajhti hai. Chal aaj kuch pooch ke dek... Google ke cheethade na phaad diye to mera naam bhi naam Rocky Randhawa nahi" (The problem is... you think I'm a fool. Come on, ask me something today... if I can't tear through Google's search results, then my name isn't Rocky Randhawa).”

This dialogue went viral on social media and now, Google India has finally challenged the actor. On Wednesday, the tech giant took to Twitter, shared the clip from the teaser, and wrote, “It's on @RanveerOfficial #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

The movie’s production house, Dharma Productions, also responded to the tech giant’s challenge and wrote on Instagram, “anytime (without the trick question).” Fans also reacted to the savage reply of the tech giant. One of the comments read, “where can I buy tickets for the face-off?” Another wrote, “are we in for enemies to lover arc?” Another comment read, “Google se panga nahi.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani. The movie marks the directorial comeback of filmmaker Karan Johar and is scheduled to release on July 28. The romantic drama also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The trailer of the movie gives a glimpse of how Rocky, who belongs to a Punjabi family falls in love with Rani who belongs to a Bengali family and to win over each other’s family, they decided to switch and live with each other’s family. The trailer promises that the movie will be packed with different emotions ranging from drama, romance, heartbreak, etc.

