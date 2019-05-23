Ranveer Singh uses 'baby filter' on wife Deepika Padukone's photo from Cannes 2019 and she looks cute as a button

Since the time Snapchat introduced 'baby filter', people have gone berserk. Around millions of multimedia messaging app users tried their hand on 'baby filter' and shared the results on several social media pages. With this new filter, people are channelling their inner childhood and reminiscing how adorable they looked like a kid. Apart from 'baby filter' Snapchat has even introduced 'gender changing' filter and the results are definitely shocking and unmissable.

Talking about the cute 'baby' filter, the fever has definitely hit Bollywood. A while back, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and shared a photo wherein he used the baby filter on his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. In the photo, taken from one of her red carpet looks during her appearances at Cannes Film Festival, the dimpled beauty looks cute as a button. Ranveer posted the photo with a lot of lovey-dovey emojis and even tagged Deepika.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, reports have it, Deepika and Ranveer are all set to reunite on the big screen in the film '83 based on India's first win at the cricket world cup. Talking about the same, a source had said to Pinkvilla, "Deepika has been locked for Kabir Khan's next film '83. The film that revolves around India's 1983 World Cup victory, will primarily focus on Kapil Dev's story. The film has an ensemble cast being lead by Ranveer and now, DP too has given her go ahead to the film."

'83 is set to hit the screens in April next year.