Ranveer Singh is reportedly shifting gears and exploring a new avenue while facing a dry spell at the box office. The actor has reportedly decided to venture into production amid his recent films’ poor performance and stalled projects due to budget issues. An industry source suggests this move is strategic, allowing the actor to take creative control, generate new opportunities, and produce unconventional cinema that aligns with his vision.

As per reports, Ranveer is set to launch his own production company this year. He has reportedly registered a production company and is setting up an office in Mumbai. The actor is developing several projects, including a mythological film and a post-apocalyptic action film, with filmmaker Aditya Dhar's assistance according to Peepingmoon.com.



However, a spokesperson from Ranveer’s team denied the development and shared, “This news is absolutely untrue and there is no development like this so far. He is currently shooting and focusing on his upcoming project.”

For those unversed, Ranveer Singh had long harboured ambitions of venturing into production. In 2017, he took the first step by registering ‘Maa Kasam Films’, although the company never officially took off. It remains to be seen whether he will revive this earlier endeavour or launch a new entity altogether. As the actor has not yet issued an official confirmation on the development.

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Most recently, his striking new look for his upcoming film has taken the internet by storm. The actor was spotted sporting long hair and a turban, a first for him on screen, along with a suit and a blood-stained injury on his face. According to reports, he plays a RAW agent in the film, which is inspired by real-life events from India's intelligence history.

Dhurandhar boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Aahana Kumra, promising a gripping cinematic experience. The film is set for a late 2025 release. Besides this, Ranveer has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and Shaktimaan in the pipeline.