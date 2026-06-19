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Ranveer Singh to not give interviews for 18 months as Don 3 controversy continues: Report

A report claims Ranveer Singh has decided to stay silent on the Don 3 controversy and avoid media interactions for the next 18 months, though no official confirmation has been issued.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 07:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ranveer Singh to not give interviews for 18 months as Don 3 controversy continues: Report
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Amid ongoing speculation surrounding Don 3, a new report claims that Ranveer Singh has chosen not to publicly address the controversy linked to the project.

According to the Free Press Journal, the actor has neither commented on the matter himself nor authorised his legal or public relations teams to issue statements regarding Don 3. Despite the numerous reports and social media discussions surrounding the film, Ranveer has reportedly maintained complete silence.

A trade journalist, who claimed to have met the actor recently, said that Ranveer has no plans to speak about the issue anytime soon. "I met him personally, and he told me he will not speak on the Don 3 controversy, nor will he give any interviews for at least 18 months," the journalist claimed.

The report further stated that the actor has put all interview requests on hold and is unlikely to interact with the media in the near future. If the claims are accurate, Ranveer may avoid giving interviews until the release of filmmaker Jay Mehta's upcoming project, Pralay.

Industry buzz also suggests that communication between Ranveer and Don 3 producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has remained limited amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the film. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed by any of the parties involved.

According to the report, some within the industry remain hopeful that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who previously worked with Ranveer on Gully Boy and shares a warm equation with the actor, could eventually help ease tensions and bridge the gap between the two sides.

As of now, neither Ranveer Singh nor the makers of Don 3 have issued any official statement addressing the latest round of speculation. Until then, the future of the highly anticipated project remains unclear.

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