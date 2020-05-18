Headlines

Ranveer Singh throwbacks to time when WWF was life for him, poses with Hulk Hogan's poster

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and shared a childhood photo.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 12:48 PM IST

Ranveer Singh has a suitcase filled with his childhood photos which he one by one share on his social media pages. The actor is a huge WWE fan since childhood and showed his fandom too. A while back, he took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo in which he has gone shirtless and posing with a WWE championship belt tied around the waist. He is seen posing against the backdrop of a wall poster of former wrestler Hulk Hogan.

In the photo, Ranveer is showing his fake biceps and screaming like Hulk. He captioned it stating, "Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. Had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial, '83 in which he plays the lead role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film is based on India's first win at the Cricket World Cup back in the year 1983. The film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the film has been postponed indefinitely. 

Post that, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which introduced by Maneesh Sharma under Aditya Chopra's home banner Yash Raj Films. The film also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead along with Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. It will be releasing in the second half of 2020. 

