Ranveer Singh thanks fans for unprecedented appreciation for '83' trailer in heartfelt post

The trailer for '83' was released on Tuesday and it met with a thundering response. People across the country have loved it and can't wait for the film to hit the screens on 24th December 2021. The film traces the incredible true story of the underdogs who surprised everyone by winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It was India’s maiden World Cup win and it took India as a country to the world stage.

Ranveer Singh, who portrays Kapil Dev - the captain of the winning team, has been receiving a lot of praise as it is evident from the trailer that the 'Padmaavat' actor has adapted Kapil's looks and physique perfectly in the film. He had visited Kapil's hometown and stayed at his home for his preparation for the role. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartfelt post thanking people for appreciating the film's trailer. He added in his post that '83' is not just a film, but a glorious tribute to an epic moment in Indian history.

Ranveer even gave a new nickname to the 1983 team calling them 'Kapil's Devils' in his post. "Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press…people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie- it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s out the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983-‘Kapil’s Devil’s! These men are legends and it’s an honour to be part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen.”, the post read.





Ranveer even mentioned that '83' is everything that the film's director Kabir Khan wanted. His post further read “Once again thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, It’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow”.

Deepika Padukone stars as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film. The rest of the Indian cricket team is portrayed by Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree.