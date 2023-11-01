Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

Ranveer Singh introduced Nita Ambani with the viral trend at Jio World Plaza launch last night. A few days ago, his wife and actress Deepika Padukone also hopped on the "just looking like a wow" bandwagon as she dropped a hilarious video of herself mouthing the viral line.

Reliance's luxury shopping mall Jio World Plaza had its star-studded launch on Tuesday night with multiple Bollywood stars, such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arijit Singh among others, in attendance.

From walking the ramp at the mall to stealing eyeballs with his quirky fashionable outfit, Ranveer's presence at the star-studded gala was undoubtedly a treat for all Bollywood lovers out there. However, it was his hilarious recreation of “just looking like a wow” trend that became the major highlight of the event.

A viral video from last night shows the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor telling Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, "so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow, just looking like a wow", before praising her, "The world knows her as Mrs Nita Mukesh Ambani but we lovingly call her ‘bhabhi’. The most generous heart and the most indomitable woman...".

The “wow” trend started after a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur surfaced online. The video features Jasmine, who runs an Instagram account for her apparel store, showing outfits to the camera in a unique way. What makes this video unique is the catchphrase she repeatedly uses, “Just looking like a wow,” which quickly became an internet sensation.

A few days ago, Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone also hopped on the trend. She dropped a hilarious video of herself on Instagram, in which she can be heard saying, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow...just looking like a wow” with a funny face. Ranveer could't stop his laughter seeing her clip as he commented, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!! DEDD!!!!!".



