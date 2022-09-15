Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai police his nude photo against which complaint was filed is morphed

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for an American magazine landed the actor into controversy as he was slammed for his nude pictures and even an FIR was lodged against him claiming that the Simmba actor has hurt the sentiments of women through his obscene pictures.

As per indianexpress.com, Singh, in the statement that he gave to the Mumbai Police on August 29, stated that the photograph in which his private parts were allegedly visible and on the basis of which the complaint was made against him has been morphed. The actor has claimed that this photo was not among the seven photographs that he had shared on his Instagram handle.

A police officer told the portal, "In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot."

He further continued, "He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant". The police has sent the picture in question to the forensic science laboratory to check its authenticity.



For the unversed, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization. "The actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus, which is the remake of Gulzar's classic Angoor, slated to release later this year. He also has Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in his pipeline.