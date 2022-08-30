Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai police he didn't know his nude photoshoot will create trouble

Credit: File photo

Ranveer Singh, on Monday, appeared at Mumbai Police station to record his statement after FIR was registered against him due to his controversial nude photoshoot. He was interrogated for about 2 hours (between 7 am and 9:30 am) at Chembur police station.

As per the ETimes report, a source revealed that Ranveer Singh said that he didn’t upload nude photos. He also mentioned that he didn’t know these pictures will create trouble for him. The Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani in the July 2022 nudity and obscenity case lodged against him, here on Monday.

The police had summoned the actor Singh for his version in the case after an NGO and a woman activist Vedika Chaube lodged a complaint of obscenity after the nude photos were published in a foreign magazine. As there was a huge uproar after Singh shared the photos on social media, the NGO and Chaube lodged the complaint with the Chembur Police which filed the FIR last month.

Singh’s nude photos were carried by the Paper magazine and later shared by him on social media -- sparking a national controversy. aHe was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours this morning and allowed to leave.

For the unversed, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization. The actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus in which he and Varun Sharma will be seen portraying double roles. The film is an official adaptation of Gulzar's classic Angoor which featured Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.

Slated to release on December 23 later this year, Cirkus will clash with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer suspense thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's dystopian action thriller Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame. (With inputs from IANS)