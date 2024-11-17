“That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it’s like," said Ranveer Singh, who embraced fatherhood with the birth of Dua Padukone Singh.

Ranveer Singh has been over the moon since he embraced fatherhood with the arrival of his daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The actor recently opened up about his ‘infinite happiness’ that he has been experiencing while being on ‘daddy duty’. The actor welcomed his first child on September 8, 2024, with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

The Bajirao Mastani actor recently attended an event, where he talked about his new phase of fatherhood. “That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it’s like. But there are no words in any language that can describe this happiness. It’s like magic. I am excited for me. I have been on daddy duty for a long time now.” Further, Ranveer also expressed his gratitude for Deepika Padukone and said that their companionship is magical.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 in Italy. They dated for almost six years before getting married. The couple announced their pregnancy in February with a joint Instagram post. The arrival of the baby girl was also announced through a joint Instagram post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024.” Earlier this month, the couple revealed their daughter’s name with a beautiful picture of Dua dressed in a traditional red attire. However, the picture only showed her tiny little feet, without revealing her face.

“Dua Padukone Singh | ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” the couple captioned the post.

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Dia Mirza among others dropped red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Up next, he is geared up for Fahan Akhtar’s Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani.