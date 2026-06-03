Ranveer Singh takes legal action against FWICE, sends notice over non-cooperation directive issued against him

Ranveer Singh has reportedly sent a legal notice to FWICE after the film body issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his exit from Don 3.

The ongoing dispute between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now entered the legal arena. Days after the film workers' body issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his exit from Don 3, Ranveer has reportedly responded by serving a legal notice to the organisation.

According to Hindustan Times, the notice was sent on Tuesday. While the exact details of Ranveer's demands remain unclear, FWICE is now expected to respond through legal channels.

The controversy began after FWICE announced that its members would not work on projects featuring Ranveer Singh. The decision followed a complaint by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who alleged that the actor exited Don 3 shortly before production was scheduled to begin, resulting in significant financial losses.

In its communication dated May 25, FWICE stated that Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani had already spent nearly ₹45 crore on the film's pre-production. The organisation claimed that Ranveer's alleged withdrawal at an advanced stage could have serious financial implications for the project.

FWICE president Ashoke Pandit later said the body had attempted to contact Ranveer multiple times but did not receive a response. As a result, the federation called upon its members across departments to refrain from working with the actor and urged producers to support its stand.

However, the directive has sparked debate within the industry. Legal experts and industry observers have pointed out that FWICE does not possess the authority to impose a formal ban on any member of the film fraternity. A 2017 ruling by the Competition Commission of India had already held that such restrictions could violate competition laws and directed the organisation not to enforce them.

Shortly after FWICE's announcement, Ranveer's spokesperson released a statement saying the actor continues to hold the highest regard for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. The statement added that Ranveer had deliberately chosen not to comment publicly on the matter and remains focused on his professional commitments.

Don 3 was announced in 2023 by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, with Ranveer Singh taking over the iconic role previously played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Although a teaser introducing Ranveer as the new Don was unveiled, the film faced delays and reportedly entered active pre-production only in late 2025.