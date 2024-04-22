Ranveer Singh takes legal action after his deepfake video goes viral, files FIR

While the video, from the Ranveer Singh's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of the actor.

Be it off-screen appearance or on-screen presence, superstar Ranveer Singh has always wooed the fans and the audiences with his presence. Recently, he become the latest victim of the menace sweeping the industry- fake AI generated deepfake video featuring the actor surfaced online in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views.

While the video, from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of Ranveer. He also recently addressed and warned the audience on social media by writing, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

In a recent development regarding the generation and circulation of the deepfake video, when asked, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh confirmed filing a police complaint and the FIR has been lodged for further investigation by Cyber Crime Cell.

Issuing the statement, the spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh."

Earlier, the spokesperson of Aamir Khan issued an official statement after a deepfake video in which he can be seen promoting a particular party circulated ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party."

He added, "He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process."