Ranveer Singh takes legal action after his deepfake video goes viral, files FIR

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramesh Awasthi files nomination after receiving blessings from Baba Anandeshwar

Upendrra Rai interacts with students of journalism and media at AAFT, Marwah Studios

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP wins Surat seat before polls, here's how

Meet man, Indian billionaire in Canada, graduated from IIT, his net worth is...

Hong Kong, Singapore ban sale of MDH, Everest spices, here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ramesh Awasthi files nomination after receiving blessings from Baba Anandeshwar

Upendrra Rai interacts with students of journalism and media at AAFT, Marwah Studios

Meet man, Indian billionaire in Canada, graduated from IIT, his net worth is...

7 starry ‘Astronomy Pictures of the Day’ shared by NASA

Israel buys these things from India

High-protein Indian dishes for muscle growth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure: 'I had tears...'

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh takes legal action after his deepfake video goes viral, files FIR

While the video, from the Ranveer Singh's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of the actor.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Ranveer Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Be it off-screen appearance or on-screen presence, superstar Ranveer Singh has always wooed the fans and the audiences with his presence. Recently, he become the latest victim of the menace sweeping the industry- fake AI generated deepfake video featuring the actor surfaced online in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views.

While the video, from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of Ranveer. He also recently addressed and warned the audience on social media by writing, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

In a recent development regarding the generation and circulation of the deepfake video, when asked, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh confirmed filing a police complaint and the FIR has been lodged for further investigation by Cyber Crime Cell. 

Issuing the statement, the spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh."

Earlier, the spokesperson of Aamir Khan issued an official statement after a deepfake video in which he can be seen promoting a particular party circulated ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party."

He added, "He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies of heart attack

This actress began work at 9, had no money, father worked at petrol pump despite being doctor, now she rules box office

How to keep yourself protected from extreme heat, check out some dos and don'ts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement