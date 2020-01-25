Ranveer Singh switches from funky Sabyasachi outfit to formal wear at '83' first look launch in Chennai

Ranveer Singh created quite the storm as he stepped out in a quirky 80s outfit designed by Sabyasachi and arrived at Mumbai airport. The actor is currently at his upcoming movie '83's first look launch in Chennai with Kamal Haasan.

A few days back Kamal Haasan had announced that he is associated with Ranveer Singh starring film '83' in Tamil. Ranveer, director Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev (former cricket team captain and one of the big reasons for 1983 World Cup win who the movie is based on) and the team of '83' have joined Kamal Haasan to unveil the first look of the film in Chennai.

Reportedly '83's 40-feet poster would be unveiled there. If some reports are to be believed, then other South stars apart from Kamal Haasan are also part of the event which is being held in the Taj Coromandel hotel. For the uninitiated, while Kamal Haasan is associated with the Tamil version of '83', Nagarjuna would present the Telugu version of the film.

When Ranveer left from the Mumbai airport, he was mobbed. The actor faced a sea of fans waiting to click pictures and selfies with him. Ranveer patiently handled them and was even seen being sweet with a little girl who stood next to him for a photo.

Ranveer Singh also had to recently dodge fans outside his Ahmedabad hotel. The actor had completed 'Jayeshbhai Jordar' shooting there.