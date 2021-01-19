Ranveer Singh stumps THIS 23-year-old fan by posing in custom-made jacket she took 2 years to make

There's no denying the fact that Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest stars of this generation. Time and again, he has proven his mettle and showcased his brilliance and versatility as an actor with his impeccable acting skills.

Ranveer has often defied labels, be it his clutter-breaking choice of movies, wide-range of roles, eccentric yet impeccable fashion sense or just his brilliant showmanship.

Recently, the actor completed a decade in the industry. And now, his rich body of work inspired a young fan to create a custom-made jacket to honour his decade in cinema and the superstar was so overwhelmed with the sweet gesture that he decided to make the jacket a part of his wardrobe.

A self-made outsider, who has set a benchmark in Indian cinema through his sheer talent, Ranveer was gifted the custom-made jacket by 23-yer-old Chandni Advani, who was ecstatic after she found out that the star has posed in it.

Posting a photo of Ranveer donning the jacket on her unverified Instagram handle, Chandni wrote alongside it, "The unbelievable just happened . This must be a dream. Dil khalli balli hogaya he! The most incredible human who has inspired me and so many others, the style icon, @ranveersingh the guy himself just wore the jacket i Customised!?? What on earth? I am definitely living the dream.. I am so honoured and blessed to get this opportunity. Very thankful to @aamiralionline @juhibhojani for all the efforts they took for me. I am so glad i never gave up ,between all my highs and lows, I made it till here. Also thankyou to people who believed in me i love yall Clicked by @pixel.exposures (sic)."

Later, in a statement Chandni, the Pune-based artist said, "Ranveer Singh is the most charismatic superstar that has ever graced Bollywood. To us, he is the ultimate showman because through his films and the way he leads his life, Ranveer is constantly entertaining and connecting with us. he keeps spreading happiness. This is why his fans, like me, are so devoted to seeing him succeed and scale newer heights. This jacket is inspired from his showmanship and is dedicated to his decade in cinema. For us, he has contributed hugely in changing the landscape of cinema and I wanted to encapsulate that emotion. It is a tribute to his talent, his body of work and the precious legacy that he is constantly building.

Ranveer’s jacket is unique because Chandni has hand-painted it and focussed on his major milestone moments. It took Chandni 2 years to paint this jacket which she calls her 'masterpiece'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer's upcoming projects are all tent-poles movies that are set to release in theatres worldwide. They include former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev's biopic ''83', YRF's much-awaited social entertainer 'Jayesbhai Jordaar' and the huge mad-cap Rohit Shetty comedy 'Cirkus'.