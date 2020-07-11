Headlines

Ranveer Singh steps out of house to get a new look but hides it with 'new normal' mask and beret

Ranveer Singh pays a visit to a popular salon during 'new normal'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 05:25 PM IST

This was Ranveer Singh's birthday week and the actor decided to get a new look. However, the new look came after birthday celebrations as Singh decided to pay a visit to his friend and hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar at his salon. Darshan, who owns D shave Barber Shop took to his Instagram page and posted a photo posing with Ranveer. However, the new look has been hidden by the new normal 'the mask'.

In the photo, Ranveer is seen wearing a black T-Shirt and black jeans with heeled black shoes. He teamed it up with mini frame sunglasses, a black mask and a black beret. The actor posed in style with Darshan and the photo was captioned as "The New Normal visit by @ranveersingh to @dshavebarbershop #barber #barbershop #barberlife".

Meanwhile, Ranveer celebrated his 35th birthday on July 6, 2020. It was an intimate celebration due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. 

On the work front, the actor's upcoming film is 83 directed by Kabir Khan. Based on India's first win at 1983 cricket World Cup, Ranveer plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film was slated to release on April 10, 2020, however, due to the lockdown, it has been postponed indefinitely.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is Yash Raj Films produced flick. The film marks Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. Along with them, the film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

