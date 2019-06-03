Ranveer Singh soaks up WC mood during '83 shoot, meets Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Shane Warne

Ranveer Singh has touched down London, where he will kickstart the shoot of his upcoming film, '83, based on India's first win at cricket World Cup in the year 1983. In the film, being helmed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of the then skipper and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. For the same, the talented actor along with other cast members started prepping for their roles in Dharamsala.

Now, as World Cup 2019 began in England last week, '83 will be shot amidst that. During the course of time, Ranveer is getting an amazing opportunity of meeting and interacting with the legendary cricketers around the world. The handsome actor took to his Instagram page and shared a series of photos posing with Sunil Gavaskar, Shane Warne, Viv Richards and also Sachin Tendulkar.

While posing with The Little Master, Ranveer showed his excitement in the photo and captioned his post as "THE LITTLE MASTER ! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad"

Ranveer posted a photo with Australian Cricketer Warne and wrote, "SPIN KING ! #Warnie @shanewarne23 @83thefilm #83squad"

The Gully Boy actor posted an album with Sir Viv Richards wherein they are seen all smiles. Moreover, Ranveer is also whispering something in Richard's ear. He captioned the photo stating, "THE INCOMPARABLE SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS ! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad"

And finally with the God of Cricket, Tendulkar, Ranveer truly had a fanboy moment and he wrote, "GOD OF CRICKET ! @sachintendulkar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad"

'83 is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2019.