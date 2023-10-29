Ranveer Singh slammed for saying he had 'limited responsibility' over Cirkus' failure: 'If Don 3 fails, his excuse...'

Ranveer Singh opened up on how he felt about his three consecutive flops - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus, in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the first guests in Koffee With Karan 8 this year. During his conversation with Karan Johar, Ranveer opened up on how he dealt with three consecutive flops in his career - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. The actor admitted that 83 was released at a wrong time and Jayeshbhai Jordaar should have been an OTT release, but his defence against Cirkus' failure is being highly criticised.

Reflecting on Rohit Shetty-directed film's box office failure, Ranveer said, "In Cirkus, I had limited contribution and limited responsibility. So, I can’t really beat myself up over it." His statement has been shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, and netizens are slamming the actor for not owning up to his film's failure.

A netizen wrote, "You had a double role in the movie. You got paid 50 crores for your supposed 'stardom' which brings audience to theatres, they go watch movies because it has your name in it. It is YOUR responsibility, that is why you take 20-30 times more salary than the female actress in the movie right? for your supposed pull? to be the face of the movie?".

"If Don 3 fails, his excuse will be that SRK didn’t do it", added another netizen referring to the fact that Ranveer's next release is Don 3, which is slated to release in 2025. Shah Rukh Khan stepped away from the reboot of the Don franchise after the first two films as he didn't like the threequel's script developed by Farhan Akhtar.

Mentioning about the success of Ranveer's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, another netizen said, "Wow! Totally agree with you. The hypocrisy of a hit RRKPK being his film and a super flop Cirkus not his responsibility shows his entire approach."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the period comedy film Cirkus had Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film bombed at the box office earning Rs 60 crore worldwide and was also dubbed as one of the worst movies last year by critics and audiences.



