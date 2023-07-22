Ranveer Singh sings Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Dil Deewana while promoting RRKPK, netizens say 'cringe at its best'

Featured on Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Nigam's Yeh Dil Deewana was part of the Pardes soundtrack composed by Nadeem Shravan and written by Anand Bakshi.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The stars attended the Spotify Premium Fans Experience event on Friday, July 21, celebrating the film's music with the music director Pritam, who has composed the soundtrack for RRKPK.

A video from the event shows Ranveer Singh singing Shah Rukh Khan's track Yeh Dil Deewana at the event. The clip, shared by the Instant Bollywood account on their Instagram, has gone viral on the internet. Alia Bhatt holds her head in disbelief and can't control her laughter as her co-star croons the song on the mic. Netizens are also left wondering why the Simmba actor took such a step. One Instagram user commented, "Cringe at its best", while another added, "Iske overacting ka paisa kaato (Deduct money for overacting from him)".

Talking about the popular song featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Yeh Dil Deewana featured in Subhash Ghai's 1997 romantic drama Pardes, also starring Mahima Chaudhry, Apurva Agnihotri, Amrish Puri, and Alok Nath in the leading roles. The track is composed by Nadeem-Shravan, sung by Sonu Nigam, and written by Anand-Bakshi.

Coming to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the Karan Johar directorial releases in cinemas next Friday, July 28. The family romantic drama marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. The upcoming film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.



Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.



