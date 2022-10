Ranveer Singh shares video with Abdu Rozik's rival Hasbulla Magomedov, poses with Vijay Deverakonda at UFC 280

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 280 mixed martial arts event at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The actor then took to the story section of his Instagram to share pictures from the event.

In one of the pictures from the Etihad Arena, Ranveer Singh can be seen posing with Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen playing a homegrown MMA fighter in Liger.

The actor also shared a video in which he can be seen posing with Hasbulla Magomedov. For the unversed, Hasbulla is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik’s rival. He is a native of the Republic of Dagestan who suffers from the same condition as Abdu. He is well-known for his TikTok videos, and there is a backstory to his enmity toward Abdu.

According to reports, Hasbullah once challenged Abdu to a fight, but it was forbidden by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia since it was unethical.

Earlier, Ranveer was seen attending a pre-season basketball game at the same arena. Soon thereafter, a picture of him posing with American MMA fighter Sean O`Malley, who went on to win the bantamweight title against Russia’s Pyotr Yan, went viral on the Internet.



On the work front, Ranveer has not had a good run at the box office so far after his sports drama 83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup, performed disastrously at the box office, followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which too was singularly rejected by the audience.

The actor has two big films in pipeline - first, Cirkus, for which he has collaborated again with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi (cameo appearance), and second, the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where he appears along with an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and his Gully Boy co-star, Alia Bhatt. (With inputs from IANS)