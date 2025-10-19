FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'

Hours after the Dhurandhar title song released, the Instagram handle of MyGov, Government of India, dropped a reel of PM Modi remixed with Ranveer Singh's song. Again, netizens aren't happy with the promotional video, and the reactions are worth noting.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 12:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
It looks like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PR team has not learnt the hard lesson from the second-hand embarrassment they received from the song Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. Despite the brutal trolling, PM Modi strikes back, riding on the Bollywood trending reels. This time, his team has tried to capitalise on Ranveer Singh, and the result is merciless trolling. 

A few days back, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar title song was released, and it met with a positive response. On Saturday, the Instagram handle of MyGov, Government of India, dropped a reel of PM Modi remixed with the Dhurandhar title song. The reel consists of different looks of Modi with mentions of his achievements. The reel was uploaded with the caption, "Not just bold, built different. When fear made the noise, he chose action. PM @narendramodi, the Dhurandhar who made Bharat fearless."

Watch the reel

Even Ranveer Singh shared the reel on his Instagram stories and reacted with the fire emoji.

Ranveer

PM Modi's team thought it would be beneficial to use the trendy song for social media engagement, but the output would have surely left them embarrassed. The comment section of the reel is full of mean comments, with PM Modi getting brutally trolled. A netizen wrote, "Ye chal kya raha hai. Sign him for a movie already. Is this a govt page or a PR page?" Another netizen wrote, "The best comedy movie which Bollywood can’t afford to make." One of the netizens wrote, "He’s invincible, he’s untouchable? Wtf….. at least have educated editors to understand the lyrics and what they are publishing."

An internet user wrote, "Thoda kaam dhaam bhi karo ya muft ka danka bajwate rahoge?" Another internet user wrote, "Unfollowed, what are we heading to? Where is the clean air? Where is my Swach Bharat? Where is communal peace? There are no clean rivers left in the country, and Bharat is untouchable? Indeed, yes, with polluted air and waters, no one will come to our motherland." On the work front, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will be releasing in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

