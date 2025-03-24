In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh can seen making the guests dance at a wedding.

Ranveer Singh, who never fails to burn the stage with his electrifying performance, once again that he's the life of any event. Recently, he went to a wedding in which he was seen dancing to Ainvayi Ainvayi, and the videos from the vent are going viral.

In one of the videos, he can seen making the guests dance. The actor went viral on social media after photos and videos of his high-energy performances were shared online. One of the social media users commented, "Ranveer Singh ke saath apni shaadi mein aisa mahaul aur madness aap bhi deserve karte ho." The second one said, "Best person to call on a wedding for extra energy." The third one said, "The energy the aura in this man."

The fourth one said, "Damnnnn, no one can match his energy." The fifth one commented, "Baas ye karna baaki tha." The sixth one commented, "It's so easy just to pay him 5-6 crore he will come."

Ranveer Singh's wife and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh, shared her thoughts on balancing motherhood and career. At the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, the actress reflected on her journey as a new mother and the challenges of returning to work without guilt.

Speaking at the event, Deepika said, "I think where I'm at in my life right now is how do I manage my time as a mother, as a new mother, with getting back to work. And I'm sure there are some incredible women here who can give me some wisdom. But to be able to manage my daughter and her life while returning to work without feeling guilt is something I’m figuring out. I won’t say I am struggling with it, but I’m still figuring it out."

The actress further expressed how motherhood will likely influence her future career choices. "Motherhood in itself has been so incredible that I’m sure somewhere, if not consciously, subconsciously, it will impact the kind of movies and roles I choose moving forward. Having said that, I do believe I have been pretty aware and conscious even before becoming a mother," she added.